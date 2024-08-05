Train collides with semi-truck in Plainfield, causing road closures

A collision between a train and a semi-truck has blocked multiple roads in Plainfield, according to police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 126 and Michigan Street, near Route 59. As a result of the accident, the following roads are currently blocked by the train: 143rd Street, Naperville Road, and Route 126.

Authorities are advising drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the affected areas. Police are working to clear the scene, but no timeline has been given for when the roads will reopen.

No information has been released yet regarding any injuries or the cause of the crash.