Plane clips vehicle during emergency landing on I-88

A pilot was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing Monday on Interstate 88 in Kane County and its wing struck a vehicle.

The plane had engine trouble shortly after takeoff from Waukegan Airport and attempted to land on the westbound expressway about 4 p.m. at mile post 102 near Kaneville, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The small plane's wing clipped a GMC truck, and the plane came to rest in the center median grassy area, state police said.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, but the pilot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. The truck sustained minor damage.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, state police said. Only one lane of the expressway was shut down during the investigation. The plane had been en route to Aurora.