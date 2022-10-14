Plane forced to land after experiencing bird strike while taking off from O'Hare

A commercial airplane was forced to land when it was hit by a bird strike shortly after taking off Friday at O'Hare Airport.

United Flight 1930 experienced a bird strike shortly after taking off Friday afternoon en route to Miami International Airport, airline officials said in a statement.

The plane was able to land safely and passengers deplaned at the gate, officials said.

Video posted to social media showed flames coming from one of the engines.

The new flight is scheduled to depart at 1:05 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.