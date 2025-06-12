Plane from Chicago skids off Boston airport runway

The Brief A JetBlue flight from Chicago went off the runway while landing at Boston Logan Airport Thursday morning. Passengers were safely bused from the plane, and no injuries were reported. The FAA is investigating the incident, which temporarily shut down the runway and prompted a ground stop.



A plane from Chicago rolled off of a runway while landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday morning.

JetBlue Flight 312 rolled off of runway 33-L around 11:55 a.m. ET.

The runway was shut down and passengers from the plane are being bussed off the runway. A ground stop is in place at Logan Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on the incident: "JetBlue Airways Flight 312 went into the grass while turning off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport around 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 12. The Airbus A220 departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airport authority plans to deplane passengers via stairs and bus them to the terminal. The FAA will investigate."

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.