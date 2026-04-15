Playboi Carti, Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Summer Smash 2026

The Brief The Summer Smash returns June 12-14, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Headliners include Playboi Carti, Skrillex and Lil Uzi Vert. Tickets go on sale April 14 at 2 p.m., with multiple tiers available.



The Summer Smash, the world’s largest independent hip-hop festival, has announced the lineup ahead of its 2026 return.

What we know:

The three-day festival is set for June 12-14 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Headliners for this year’s event include Playboi Carti, Skrillex and Lil Uzi Vert. The lineup also features Lil Baby, Sexxy Red and Lucki, among others.

Dig deeper:

Now in its eighth year, Summer Smash has grown into one of the most prominent hip-hop festivals in the world, drawing more than 100,000 attendees annually.

The event is produced by Chicago-based promoter SPKRBX and media company Lyrical Lemonade, which helped build its reputation for blending mainstream acts with underground artists.

This year’s lineup reflects that mix, with high-profile headliners alongside rare performances from artists like Bladee and Yung Lean, as well as a first-time festival appearance from North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly Kanye West.

The festival will also highlight hometown artists including Chief Keef, G Herbo and Adamn Killa.

What's next:

Ticket sales began April 14 through the festival’s official website, with options for general admission, VIP and premium packages.

More details can be found at TheSummerSmash.com.