Pleasant Prairie police called to Costco bomb threat, bank robbery simultaneously

Pleasant Prairie police had a busy Saturday afternoon after being called to a bomb threat at Costco and a bank robbery at the same time.

The bomb threat came in at 12:31 p.m. at the Costco warehouse at 7707 94th Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded, along with K9 explosive detective dogs, as customers and staff members were evacuated.

Following a sweep of the building, police say they did not find any explosive devices.

Around the same time, a bank robbery occurred at Chase Bank, located at 9900 39th Avenue.

The suspect is a man between 40–50 years old, has blue eyes and is between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, according to police.

He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, a black hat, a surgical mask, black gloves and aviator-style sunglasses at the time of the robbery, authorities say.

Police say he is still on the run and are asking anyone with more information on his whereabouts or identity to contact the non-emergency line at 262-694-7353.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the Costco staff and the public for their cooperation during this event. We also want to thank the Kenosha Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Police Department, and Zion PD for their swift response and support," Pleasant Prairie PD said.

It's unknown if the crimes are connected. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.