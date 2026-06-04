Pokémon GO Fest returns to Chicago this weekend

The Brief Pokémon GO Fest 2026 will take place June 5-7 in Chicago's Grant Park. The event marks the 10-year anniversary of Pokémon GO. Attendees can participate in battles, catch Pokémon and explore activities throughout the city.



Do you wanna' be the very best? That no one ever was?

Pokémon fans from around the world will gather in Chicago this weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2026, a three-day event celebrating the popular mobile game's 10-year anniversary.

The event will take place June 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in Grant Park. Organizers say attendees will have opportunities to catch Pokémon, participate in battles and complete special in-game tasks and quests.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 in Chicago

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 in Chicago

Dig deeper:

Pokémon GO Fest will feature activities including gameplay experiences, merchandise sales, food vendors and appearances by influencers, both in Grant Park and at locations throughout Chicago.

Additional event locations include:

Rate Field

Lincoln Park Zoo

Field Museum

NEWCITY

The first Pokémon GO Fest was held in Chicago's Grant Park in July 2017 and was plagued by server crashes as thousands of players attempted to participate.

Traffic alert:

Drivers should expect road closures near Grant Park during Pokémon GO Fest.

East Jackson Drive and East Balbo Drive will be closed from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Ticketing options:

Ticket options for Pokémon GO Fest 2026 start at $33 for the combined Park and City Experience, which includes access to activities in Grant Park and citywide gameplay.

Players who want to participate only in the citywide experience can purchase tickets for $20 per day.

For more information, visit Pokémon GO Fest 2026's website.