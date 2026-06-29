Amazon employee shot, killed outside Matteson fulfillment center, police say

The Brief An Amazon employee fatally shot late Sunday has been identified. The shooting happened in the employee parking lot. The suspect ran away, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.



An Amazon employee was fatally shot during an altercation outside the company's fulfillment center in Chicago's south suburbs late Sunday night.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Matteson, located at 7001 Vollmer Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police activity seen at the Amazon facility in Matteson.

According to police, an employee became involved in an altercation with another person in the employee parking lot. During the confrontation, the suspect fired about three to four shots, striking the employee before running away.

The victim was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Dylan Perkins, 26, of Glenwood.

Police said the suspect remains at large but there is no immediate threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the altercation and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.