1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.

The officer produced their firearm, announced they were with the department and attempted to intervene.

A struggle ensued over the officer's weapon, and one subject was struck by gunfire, police said.

The subject was then transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.