State police arrest Chicago man with guns, drugs after high-speed chase

A Chicago man accused of leading Illinois State Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle with weapons and drugs stashed inside is now behind bars.

Kywaun H. Sterling, 24, is facing a string of charges in connection with the incident on Jan. 3, 2024. They're listed below:

Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Machine Gun (Class 4 Felony)

Two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – No FOID (Class 4 Felony)

Three counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony)

Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 1 Felony)

Three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)

Possession of Cannabis (Class 4 Felony)

Resisting (Class A Misdemeanor)

Numerous other Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) Violations

Just after 10 p.m., an ISP trooper who was patrolling on the Dan Ryan Expressway saw Sterling's SUV commit multiple vehicle violations.

The trooper tried to pull Sterling's vehicle over for a traffic stop near 125th Street and Western Avenue, but instead, he took off at a high rate of speed.

Police deployed their helicopter, which followed the SUV until it eventually ran off the road and crashed near 151st Street and Western Avenue, officials say.

Sterling then got out of the vehicle and ran from troopers while trying to discard evidence.

Multiple police departments assisted ISP and they set up a perimeter. Sterling then ran across Dixie Highway but was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities searched Sterling's vehicle, where they found a handgun and a rifle, both loaded. The vehicle had also been reported stolen.

ISP deployed a K9 officer, who also uncovered over 1,000 grams of cannabis, nearly 70 grams of narcotics, multiple suspected fentanyl pills and another loaded handgun inside the SUV.

Sterling is currently being held at the Riverdale Police Department.