Police asking for help finding missing Oak Lawn man

Chicago Police are asking for the public's help locating an Oak Lawn man.

What we know:

David Frausto, 29, of Oak Lawn, texted the mother of his child and is possibly suicidal or homicidal, according to the family.

Officers are warned that the missing person could have access to firearms.

Frausto was last seen driving a black Nissan Versa with an Illinois license plate and wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Area One SVU Office at 312-747-8380.