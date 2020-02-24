Police body camera video shows arrest of 6-year-old Orlando girl

Body camera video of a six-year-old student's arrest last year in Orlando has been released to the public.

The video shows Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner responding to Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy with another officer, where Turner directs the other officer to handcuff Kaia Rolle and escort her to the back of a police vehicle.

Per department policy, the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of the Watch Commander.

Video of the incident was sent to FOX 35 News by the attorney representing Kaia's family, Darryl Smith.

Little Kaia was accused of battery, but in the video, she does not appear to put up a fight and simply sobs and appears afraid of what is happening. "I don’t want to go into the police car," she said. "Please. Please let me go."

"I wasn’t prepared for the emotions viewing that bodycam," said Kaia's grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland.

She said it was difficult watching the video.

"What was most heartwrenching for me, on that clip you can hear and you can see Kaia begging for help," she said. "She just broke down completely and she started begging everyone around to help her. Nobody said anything, not even to calm her to say it’s going to be ok Kaia."

She said they treated her grandaughter like a 30-year-old hardened criminal who just committed some major felony.

"Not a child going through a medical situation," she added.

All charges were eventually dropped, and Turner was later fired from the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon apologized to Kirkland and also changed the policy, requiring the Deputy Police Chief to approve the arrest of any child under 12 years old.

Kirkland said Kaia is going to a new school and has an emotional support dog to help her deal with the trauma.