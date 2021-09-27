Police: Carjacking suspect arrested in Hinsdale

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Monday in suburban Hinsdale.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say an Illinois State Trooper on I-290 near Chicago observed a vehicle that was taken during a carjacking earlier in the day around 1 p.m.

The trooper followed the suspect into the suburbs where the driver ditched the car and fled on foot in the area of Oak Street and Fuller Avenue, police said.

The Hinsdale Police Department called in backup and set up a perimeter, according to police. The suspect was soon found and taken in custody around 4:11 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

