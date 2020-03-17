Police department asking criminal activity to cease during coronavirus outbreak

article

They know it probably won't happen, but it was worth a shot.

The Puyallup Police Department in Washington posted a Facebook plea to lawbreakers, asking "all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease" while the coronavirus pandemic is underway.

"PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank all the criminals in advance," the Facebook post read. "We will certainly let you know when you can resume your normal criminal behavior."

The department ended their tongue-in-cheek message with some serious advice that everyone should follow.

"Until then.... #washyourhands & #behaveyourself."