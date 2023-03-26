Police exchange gunfire with man while arresting 2 others in Little Village

Chicago police officers exchanged fire with a man in Little Village while arresting two others Saturday night.

Officials say officers were in the middle of an investigatory street stop where two male suspects were arrested for being in possession of a handgun when a man standing in a nearby alley began shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue just before 11 p.m. During the initial arrest, officers saw two other males stabbing at the mouth of the alley.

When one of the men began firing, the officer returned fire with no hits or no injuries.

Officers chased the suspects and moments later they were arrested and another handgun was recovered. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

This matter remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at (312) 746-3609.