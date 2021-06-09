Police investigating after explosive device thrown into Evanston home

An explosive device was intentionally thrown into an Evanston home and detonated late Tuesday, causing significant damage to the house but no significant injuries to the people inside.

Someone broke a window around 11:30 p.m. and threw in the "explosive device" in the 1400 block of Brown Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said in a statement.

The blast caused "significant" damage to the house, including breaking the first floor windows, Glew said. It’s unclear what the device was.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

People who lived on the first and second floors were evacuated, he said.

Advertisement

Evanston police and the State Fire Marshal were investigating the explosion. No one was in custody.