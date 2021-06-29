Police investigating death of inmate in La Porte County

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was being held at La Porte County Jail in Indiana.

On Tuesday, Joel L. Ohms, 45, was found unresponsive inside his cell by a Jail Division member, according to a release from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail staff immediately began to render aid until La Porte County Emergency Services arrived and transported Ohms to an area hospital, officials said.

A short time later around 7:30 a.m., Ohms was pronounced dead.

On Monday evening, Ohms surrendered himself in the lobby of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials, Ohms was then booked into the county jail to begin serving a series of one-day sentences.

Ohms was scheduled to be released Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to police.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and has launched a death investigation. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and La Porte County Coroner’s Office will be assisting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information was immediately available.