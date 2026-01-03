Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating homicide after man found dead in South Shore home

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 3, 2026 10:28pm CST
Crime and Public Safety


The Brief

    • A 51-year-old man was found dead Saturday night inside a residence in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.
    • Police said the man was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds to the head, chest and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the homicide.

CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was found dead inside a South Shore home with gunshot wounds on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

In the 6700 block of S. Jeffery Blvd., police found a 51-year-old man inside a residence around 9:27 p.m. The man was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

