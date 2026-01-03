Police investigating homicide after man found dead in South Shore home
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was found dead inside a South Shore home with gunshot wounds on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
In the 6700 block of S. Jeffery Blvd., police found a 51-year-old man inside a residence around 9:27 p.m. The man was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.