Police investigating incident where suspect, officer fired shots in West Garfield Park; no injuries reported

Chicago police are investigating after a suspect and officer fired shots in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of West Madison.

At about 8:17 a.m., officers viewed an unknown offender firing a handgun.

During the incident, an officer fired his handgun in return, police said.

No one was struck.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Four detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story.