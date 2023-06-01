Blue Island police-involved shooting leaves man dead

A Blue Island Police Officer fatally shot a man in his car Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police opened an investigation into the incident which occurred in the area of 2015 Broadway Street at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Blue Island police responded to the area for a well-being check after someone reported a suspicious vehicle with the driver's-side door open and a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.

There was an AR-15 in the front passenger seat. After being awoken by police, the man allegedly reached for the front passenger seat.

An officer fired one round at the man striking him in the torso. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased and of the officer will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.