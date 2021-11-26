Expand / Collapse search

Police issue alert over recent burglaries along Mag Mile

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police looking for people who grabbed purses inside Mag Mile store and ran out

This robbery happened on October 11th at a store on Michigan Avenue near Chicago.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners along the Magnificent Mile after a string of recent burglaries.

In each incident, multiple teenagers enter the business, grab purses from display tables and drive off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

The burglaries were reported at the following times and locations:

  • On Oct. 22 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue
  • On Oct. 29 in the 900 block of North Rush Street
  • On Nov. 9 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue
  • On Nov. 13 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue
  • On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.