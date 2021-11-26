Police issue alert over recent burglaries along Mag Mile

Chicago police are warning business owners along the Magnificent Mile after a string of recent burglaries.

In each incident, multiple teenagers enter the business, grab purses from display tables and drive off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

The burglaries were reported at the following times and locations:

On Oct. 22 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue

On Oct. 29 in the 900 block of North Rush Street

On Nov. 9 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue

On Nov. 13 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue

On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.