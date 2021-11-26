Police issue alert over recent burglaries along Mag Mile
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners along the Magnificent Mile after a string of recent burglaries.
In each incident, multiple teenagers enter the business, grab purses from display tables and drive off in a waiting vehicle, police said.
The burglaries were reported at the following times and locations:
- On Oct. 22 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue
- On Oct. 29 in the 900 block of North Rush Street
- On Nov. 9 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue
- On Nov. 13 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue
- On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.