Police looking for 53-year-old man who's been missing since November

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side for months.

Rainell Molina-Rodriguez was last seen Nov. 15 in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Molina-Rodriguez is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.