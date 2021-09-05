Police looking for missing suburban man who may be in danger and might be driving a semi

article

Aurora Police are hoping someone can help them locate a missing man who is in danger.

Alfredo Gomez was last seen on Sunday morning driving northbound on High Street in Aurora in a brown Lexus with license plate B-V-1-4-8-6-6.

He also knows how to drive a semi.

Gomez has a condition that puts him in danger.

He is 5'11" and weighs 252 pounds.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Alfredo Gomez should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630)256-5545, or contact 911.

