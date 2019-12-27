Police looking for suspect in South Side business burglaries

article

Police are looking for help identifying a man suspected in a string of burglaries in Archer Heights, Chicago Lawn and Gage Park on the South Side.

The incidents happened in November and December, Chicago police said.

About 11 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 500 block of East 46th Street;

About 10:52 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 4000 block of West 47th Street;

About 4:20 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 1300 block of West 63rd Street; and

About 5 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue.

In the cases on 47th, 63rd and Archer, he broke the glass of the front door and took cash, a cash register and merchandise, police said. In the incident on 46th, the suspect damaged a commercial vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.