Police looking for teens who allegedly filmed themselves coughing on produce in Virginia store

Police are searching for teens who allegedly posted video on social media of themselves coughing on produce in a Purcellville, Virginia, grocery store.

The grocery store immediately took the items in question off the shelf and has taken other measures to ensure the health of its patrons, according to officials.

Police are using this situation to urge parents to monitor the activity of minors, as well as what they're posting on social media.

"We have learned that this apepars to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country," police said in a post on Facebook. "Please talk with your children and explain why such behavior is wrong, especially given the current situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus."

The town of Purcellville currently has a curfew, which states it is unlawful for any minor under the age of 18 to loiter or remain on any street, park or public place between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and daylight of the following day, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.