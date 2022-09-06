Police: Man accused of 'inappropriately touching' 2 girls underwater at Rehoboth Beach sought

article

Investigators with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department are searching for a man accused of touching two young girls inappropriately at the beach over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. on the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue.

Witnesses told police the man repeatedly got into the ocean, swam underwater near two 11-year-old girls and grabbed or touched their genital areas multiple times, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say witnesses confronted the man and he fled on foot westbound on Rehoboth Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact Cpl. Susan Gladmon at 302-227-2577.

Police are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.