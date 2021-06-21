Police: Man wanted for sexual assault, carjacking of 50-year-old woman in Chicago Lawn

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who sexually assaulted and carjacked a 50-year-old woman Friday in Chicago Lawn on the West Side.

The assault occurred in the victim's garage between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 60th Street, according to police. The offender entered the victim's garage and implied he had a gun, money and cellphone before he sexually assaulted the female inside the garage.

The offender then fled, taking the female's Gray 2005 Honda Odyssey, police said. That car has Illinois plates V510660.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10, and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a black hooded sweater, police said.

