Missing Wisconsin girl's body found, Chippewa Falls police investigating as homicide

article

The body of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing Sunday evening has been found in a wooded area near a trail in Chippewa Falls. Police are considering this a homicide investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the body of Iliana "Lily" Peters was found at 9:15 a.m. on Monday in the wooded area near the walking trail by Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to Lily's death. Investigators continue to follow up on multiple leads.

Lily was last seen leaving her aunt’s home on the 400 block of North Grove Street Sunday evening, police said. She was supposed to be headed home but never arrived. Her father called police around 9 p.m. Sunday to report his daughter hadn’t returned home.

Authorities began searching for Lily Sunday night, finding her bicycle in a wooded area by a walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company parking lot, not far from her aunt’s house.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The scene where Iliana "Lily" Peters' body was found.

Additional law enforcement, including K9 teams, were called in to help search the area, including by drone. Police asked for the public’s help in finding Lily after 7 a.m. Monday, noting the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Lily was a fourth-grade student at Parkview Elementary School, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701. Police said people should maintain vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.

No other details have been released, but police plan to hold another news conference around 5 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story.

The original story below.

Authorities in Wisconsin are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

The Chippewa Fall's Police Department says Lily Peters was last seen leaving her aunt's home Sunday evening. She was supposed to be headed home, but never arrived.

Her father called police around 9 p.m. to tell them his daughter had not returned home.

Police began a search and located a bicycle they believe belongs to Lily in some woods a short distance from Lily's Aunt's house.

Additional law enforcement was then called in to help with a larger search of the area.

This is an ongoing incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.

Advertisement