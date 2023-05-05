Police prepare for potential car caravan downtown, teen gatherings on South Side this weekend

Summer now feels closer than ever and city leaders, including the Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management, are sharing their summer citywide safety plan.

If you are downtown this summer, especially on weekend nights., you will see a lot more police officers in and around Millennium Park.

This after police were caught off guard last month when a large group of teens gathered. Many were peaceful, but others attacked people on the sidewalks, beat on parked cars and shots were fired.

While police have to protect the whole city, including summer activities, festivals and parades, this is priority number one for CPD Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

"We noticed in the past that when the teens saw the prisoner vans to change their behavior, so additional prisoner vans, I don't think anyone here is suggesting that we go out and lock up every teen that's downtown dancing on the street. I think what we can do better is do a better job of identifying those who are engaged in criminal activity and placing those individuals in custody," said McDermott.

Already, police have heard of two possible teen gatherings this weekend, both on the South Side and both on Saturday.

Police will also be monitoring downtown on Cinco de Mayo as this day normally draws a car caravan downtown.