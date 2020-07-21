Police pursue erratic driver at high speeds through several SoCal cities

Authorities are pursuing a reckless driving suspect that started in the Calabasas area Tuesday evening.

The pursuit started shortly before 5 p.m. when a CHP officer pulled over a gray car on the eastbound Ventura 101 Freeway in Calabasas for erratic driving and speeding, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The driver led authorities on surface streets while slowly weaving in and out of lanes.

The suspect drove erratically and on the wrong side of the road.

The driver then sped off and was going more than 80 mph on surface streets.

The suspect is continuing south on the San Diego 405 Freeway, passing LAX and headed into the South Bay area of Los Angeles.

At about 6 p.m. the pursuit driver then pulled into a strip mall parking lot in the Lawndale area, but after police began converging and drove off again.

The suspect is now back on the southbound San Diego 405 Freeway in the Torrance area driving at speeds over 90 MPH.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CNS contributed

