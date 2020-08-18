Police release images of suspects wanted in shooting of Chicago firefighter’s 12-year-old son

article

Chicago police released surveillance images Monday of the suspects wanted in the shooting of a Chicago firefighter’s 12-year-old son last weekend in Woodlawn.

The shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. Aug. 14 at Mamie Till-Mobley Park in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said. A 12-year-old boy, whom Chicago fire officials confirmed was the son of a firefighter, was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

One of the suspects was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants, police said. Another was dressed all in dark clothing, while the third was wearing a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.