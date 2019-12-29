Police release photos of man wanted for fatal stabbing in Englewood

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who they believe may be connected to a fatal November stabbing in Englewood on the South Side.

The man in the surveillance images released Sunday was seen Nov. 7 with Antonio Lopez Jr., 58, in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street, where Lopez Jr. was found stabbed to death, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.