Police release photos of suspects in Red Line armed robbery on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Chicago Police have released photos of three suspects who allegedly committed armed robbery on the CTA Red Line on Thanksgiving.
What we know:
According to police, a woman and two men committed armed robbery with a knife and aggravated battery to a person on a CTA Red Line train. The incident happened in the 200 block of W. 47th Street on Nov. 27 around 11:24 a.m. in Fuller Park.
The woman was wearing a pink bonnet, gray shirt, black hooded jacket, and black pants. One of the men was wearing a tan jacket and light colored jeans, while the other man was wearing a red and gray hooded sweater.
(Chicago Police)
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious behavior, press the emergency button to alert the transit attendant, and call 9111 immediately.
Anyone with information should contact Public Transportations Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ504042.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Police.