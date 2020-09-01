Police release video of Lincoln Park looting

Chicago police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify suspects in recent looting in Lincoln Park.

The video shows four men suspected of stealing items from a shop on Aug. 10 in the 900 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

Looting broke out downtown that morning less than day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Overnight, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.