Police say origin of 5-year-old girl’s injuries unknown

The injury of a 5-year-old girl in a reported shooting Sunday in Gresham is no longer being classified as a shooting, according to police.

Police initially reported that the girl was shot in the hand about 4:30 p.m. on Vincennes Avenue. A guardian took her to St. Bernard Hospital, then she was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

However, after being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital, doctors were unable to determine if the injury to her hand was actually the result of a gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said, and detectives are no longer investigating the incident as a shooting.