Police search for pursuit suspect in San Pedro

Long Beach police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle during rush hour Thursday morning.

The pursuit began on the westbound 91 Freeway, before moving to the southbound 710 Freeway and then over the Vincent Thomas Bridge toward San Pedro.

The suspect continued into an alley in a residential area where he ditched the vehicle and went into a yellow house near the intersection of Gaffrey and First streets.

Police are currently working to locate the suspect and have set a perimeter around the home.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.