Police search for truck involved in fatal Lake Forest hit-and-run

The Lake Forest Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the 500 North block of Mayflower, near Mayflower and Rosemary, on Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:47 a.m., a pedestrian, who was a man in his 60s, was struck by a white twodoor Ford F150 pickup truck.

Courtesy | Lake Forest Police Department

The driver then fled the scene south on Mayflower. The truck is missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the accident.

If anyone has information about the truck and/or driver, contact Detective Mark Long at 847- 810-3964 or LongM@CityofLakeForest.com