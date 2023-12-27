Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hobart

A search is underway for a driver who fatally struck a man with a vehicle in Hobart, Indiana Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:12 a.m. in the 6700 block of East 37th Avenue – between Northridge Drive and North Lake Park Avenue near the Deep River Bridge.

A Hobart patrol officer found the 59-year-old Lake Station man's body lying on an embankment after he was hit by a vehicle heading westbound, police say.

The driver who hit the man left the scene in a gray 2005-2010 Honda Odyssey before officers arrived. The victim's identity hasn't yet been released.

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle has damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to email Officer Tommie Tatum at ttatum@cityofhobart.org or call Hobart Police at 219-942-1125.