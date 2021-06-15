Police searching for man after young woman abducted in Peru, Illinois

article

Police in Peru, Illinois announced Tuesday that a woman who was abducted off the street on Monday has been located safely in Peoria.

Police said they are aware of who the offender is, identifying him as Bobby Cross, who is a convicted felon. He is currently on the run.

The victim, who was believed to be a teenage girl, is actually a young woman in her 20s, police said.

Police said there is no active threat to the Peru community.

Early Monday morning around 5 a.m., a person reported hearing a female screaming for help. The witness said she saw two men forcing a female into a large white SUV.

Police believe this incident was a domestic-related abduction.

This is a developing story.