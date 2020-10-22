Police searching for man charged with fleeing an accident

article

Police are searching for a man charged with fleeing the scene of an accident earlier this month.

Bryan Aguirre, 21, allegedly drove his Chevrolet SUV into the back of another person’s vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Oct. 2 near the intersection of South McLean Boulevard and Spartan Drive.

The driver of the vehicle Aguirre allegedly struck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, prosecutors said. Aguirre immediately fled in his vehicle, according to prosecutors, while witnesses pursued him noting down his license plate.

Aguirre was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, a Class 4 felony. A Kane County judge signed a warrant for his arrest and set his bail at $15,000.

Anyone with information about Aguirre is asked to call Elgin police.