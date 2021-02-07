Police searching for man who sexually abused teen girl on Near West Side

Police are warning residents of a man who sexually abused a teenage girl walking Saturday on the Near West Side.

The 17-year-old girl was walking about 3:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue when a man pushed her from behind against a building at 2358 W. Grenshaw St., Chicago police said in a community alert.

The man fondled the girl’s buttocks and backside, according to police. The girl screamed and pushed the man away before fleeing on foot, police said.

The man is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 190 to 200 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black coat with fur trim on the hood, and ran with a limp, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.