Lezly Martinez: Pregnant Chicago girl, 15, reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 26, 2024 7:07pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old pregnant girl who disappeared on Thursday.

Lezly Martinez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy St., which is located in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with black/light brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2, and weighing 135 pounds. Martinez was wearing a light gray sweater, dark gray sweatpants, and black Air Force Ones.

According to police, she is 8 months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

