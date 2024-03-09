Family of Carol Stream man killed by police calling for justice

Nearly a dozen family members gathered outside Carol Stream Police Department on Saturday, calling for justice after the fatal shooting of Isaac Goodlow III.

"I just want justice for my son… not gonna stop until I get it," Isaac's mother, Bonnie Pigram, said.

Police body camera video that was recently released to the public showed officers going inside Goodlow's apartment.

Moments later, gunshots are heard, but a police shield is blocking the actual shooting event in the video. Relatives say Goodlow was alone, sleeping, when he was shot.

Kyenna McConico, Goodlow's sister, says relatives and the family attorney were shown a different version of the police body camera footage than what was released to the public.

"We saw them completely shoot him in the bed and he was sleep… What they gave y'all was manipulated video," McConico said.

The shooting happened Feb. 3 along East St. Charles Road.

Six officers responded to what they initially believed was a domestic disturbance.

Police say Goodlow's girlfriend claimed the two were in a physical altercation. Goodlow was shot in the chest and Tased.

A short time later, he was pronounced deceased.

After reviewing the body camera video, Willow Springs Police Chief and former Chicago Top Cop Garry McCarthy said, "The biggest question that's in my mind is why did they make entry?"

Goodlow's family says he was unarmed at the time of the shooting. They've now filed a lawsuit against the police department.

Family members are demanding the 911 calls, unedited police body camera footage and to release the six officers' names.

The DuPage County State's Attorney and its Public Integrity Team continues to investigate.