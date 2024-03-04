Family of Carol Stream man killed by police plan protest at village board meeting

The family of a 30-year-old Carol Stream man plans to protest ahead of a village board meeting Monday night.

Isaac Goodlow III was shot and killed by officers last month while they responded to a domestic disturbance at his apartment at 260 East St. Charles Road.

Body camera video of the shooting was released to the public Friday, but Goodlow's family said they still have more questions than answers.

On Feb. 3, police said they were met outside by a woman who identified herself as Goodlow's girlfriend. She said the two had just been in a physical altercation.

After 45 minutes of trying to contact Goodlow, police said six officers entered his unit.

Related article

As they approached his bedroom, Police Chief Donald Cummings said two officers discharged their weapons and another deployed a taser. Goodlow was shot in the chest and died.

In a statement following the shooting, police called the situation "tense", but haven't explained what led officers to fire.

Goodlow’s mother, Bonnie Pigram, said her son was sleeping at the time and is demanding answers from the village.

While there are no items on Monday night's agenda, Goodlow's family told FOX 32 they plan to attend this evening's board meeting.

"And I’m going to have this pain, because I felt like they just snatched my son away from me, and I feel like they’ve broken my heart, a heart that’s going to be broken for the rest of my life," Pigram said.

"And me and my kids, which is his siblings, we are hurting. They say it gets easier. It’s getting harder every day. Every day I cry because I’m hurt, especially because they didn’t do their job right. He would have still been alive if they did their job right."

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (M.E.R.I.T.) is the independent agency leading the investigation.

On Monday, they issued a press release reiterating that other than required redactions, the videos are continuous and have not been materially altered or edited as Goodlow's family has alleged.