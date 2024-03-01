Videos released of Carol Stream police fatally shooting Isaac Goodlow III

Carol Stream police released a 30-minute video showing the moments officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call last February.

The video begins with roughly 5 minutes of narrative from Carol Stream Police Chief Donald Cummings before showing body-cam footage from all six police officers who responded to the scene.

Carol Stream police were sent to Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Road around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 3 for a report of domestic violence. Officers met with the victim outside the apartment building upon arrival. She told officers that shortly before calling 911, she and Isaac Goodlow III were fighting, and she had to run barefoot from the apartment that she shared with him to call police.

Paramedics treated her injuries and she remained at the scene. The victim then told police officers that she was unable to return to the apartment because she had left without her keys, phone and other basic belongings, police said.

She provided consent for officers to enter the apartment because the door had been locked, police said. For roughly 45 minutes, officers tried to make contact with Goodlow by knocking on the front door and outside windows. Officers also tried to contact Goodlow by calling his cellphone.

The manager of the apartment complex then came to unlock the door of the apartment. Six officers entered the one-bedroom apartment while announcing their presence, police said. While they were clearing the apartment, two officers each fired one shot and another officer deployed a Taser, according to police.

Goodlow suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.

Isaac Goodlow III | Provided by family (Provided by Goodlow's family)

Officers called for paramedics seconds after the first shot was fired and took turns rendering aid and administering CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. Goodlow was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"The Carol Stream Police Department is devoted to respecting human life and will continue to listen to the concerns of our community during this trying time. As the family and loved ones of Mr. Goodlow navigate the tremendous grief that comes from the loss of a loved one, we offer them our most sincere condolences on their loss," police said in a statement.

Carol Stream police notified the Public Integrity Team and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team of the shooting and asked for their assistance in the investigation.

Police said footage in the video identifying individuals was redacted in compliance with the Illinois Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

The entirety of the video, including what happened before and after the shooting, will be released later after the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office finishes their review.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office will review forensic evidence, witness accounts and officers' statements before making a determination on the actions of those involved.

The sisters of Goodlow filed a federal lawsuit in February against the officers and the Carol Stream Police Department, alleging wrongful death and other counts.

Kyenna McConico and Kennetha Barnes, sisters of Goodlow, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Carol Stream Police Department and officers identified as John Does 1-6. The complaint seeks unspecified damages.

The sisters’ attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Goodlow was alone and in bed when officers, without identifying themselves, "bust open his bedroom door" and shot him.

"Isaac Goodlaw was shot directly in his heart," Stroth said in a telephone interview.

Stroth said he and Goodlow’s sisters have viewed police body camera footage of the episode, which he called an "unlawful, unjustified shooting."