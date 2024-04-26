Chicago man receives sentence for teen's murder in Brighton Park

A Chicago man who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy in Brighton Park was handed down his sentence on Friday.

Sergio Gonzalez, 29, will spend 50 years in prison after previously being found guilty of murder and of discharging a firearm, according to the Illinois Attorney General.

Sergio and his accomplice, Jose Juarez, were in a vehicle on Jan. 7, 2016, when they fired multiple gunshots. The teen, identified as David Gonzalez, was struck eight times by the gunfire while walking on the sidewalk, according to prosecutors.

Sergio and David are not related, despite having the same last name.

David was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Juarez was convicted of the teen's murder in 2019 and sentenced to 45 years, according to officials.

Sergio is still facing more charges in a second attempted murder case.