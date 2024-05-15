Metra to offer free weekend service in celebration of 40th anniversary

Metra is gearing up to mark its 40th anniversary with a week-long celebration beginning on Monday, June 3.

Among the festivities, the highlight will be a weekend of complimentary rides for passengers on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.

"Whether you have been riding Metra for 40 years or took your first ride today, we want to thank you," Jim Derwinski, Metra Executive Director, said in a statement.

Metra traces its origins to June 8, 1984. However, the banner of "Metra" was officially adopted in 1985.

The celebratory week leading to the anniversary will feature various activities. These include engaging riders on social media to reminisce about their favorite Metra experiences, distributing gifts and coupons from local businesses, and hosting themed days such as "Throwback Thursday" with '80s trivia.

Additionally, Metra has created a museum within a railcar that will tour downtown stations this summer, showcasing the transit system's rich history and evolution. Further details about the museum's schedule will be forthcoming.