Police searching for missing woman who is 8 months pregnant

Police are searching for a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.

Ashante Warren, 24, was last seen on Tuesday. She was supposed to be on her way to Lime Stone, Indiana.

Warren is a Black woman and is described as 5'5", 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information about Warren's whereabouts, you are asked to call Chicago Police Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8274.

