Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen in Wrightwood on the South Side.

Chanel Lawson was last seen Sept. 5 in the area of the 8000 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5-foot-3, 325 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.