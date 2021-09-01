Police seek family of 4-year-old girl found alone in Austin

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding the family of a 4-year-old girl who was found alone in the Austin neighborhood.

The girl, who said her name was Nia, was found around 5 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

She is 3-feet-tall and weighs 40 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Nia's family is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP